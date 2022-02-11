Lita discusses getting the call to face Becky Lynch

In an interview with the Ring The Belle podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Lita said that her Royal Rumble appearance was supposed to be a one-and-done deal but Sunday she got a call from John Laurinaitis to see if she would be interested in working with Becky Lynch.

When Lita asked when, Laurinaitis said, “How about in two weeks?” to which she answered, “Uh! No! But yes!”

Lita said that this match is truly a “generational-clashing” one and both are cut from the same cloth, adding that she saw a lot of Becky in herself when she started.

Lita’s previous comments about criticizing WWE for going to Saudi Arabia were also brought up in the same interview. Several years ago, the former champ said that WWE’s deal with Saudi was a “direct conflict of interest” to any integrity the company had when it came to pushing women.

Since then, WWE managed to convince the Saudis to have women matches on their cards and Elimination Chamber will have two women’s matches and eight women featured in total, a record.

Lita said she didn’t believe it when WWE said they’re working on getting women on the card in their Saudi live events but now it’s different.

“There are women on the card and I’ve talked to the women personally that have been over there,” Lita responded. “They are like, ‘It’s unbelievable, there are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring. It’s really powerful…you’re going to enjoy that.’”