Keith Lee becomes fifth former NXT champion to join AEW

The arrival of Keith Lee in All Elite Wrestling marked the fifth former NXT champion to jump ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion since it started operating in 2019.

The Texas native had an impressive debut on Dynamite this week, showcasing his raw power in a match against Isiah Kassidy and the fans in Atlantic City basked in his glory.

Lee now joins PAC, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and Adam Cole as former NXT champions who now find themselves performing for the competition. Lee and Cole were two individuals who lived the “Wednesday night war” between NXT and Dynamite from 2019 up until April 2021.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly are also former NXT Tag Team champions who with Cole and Lee went through the whole rivalry between the two brands and are back together on the other side. FTR are the other former NXT Tag Team champions who are on the AEW roster too.