Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 117,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 2.63% from last week’s 114,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. Last week’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact was in line with what the show has been doing as of late. The episode drew the fourth-lowest audience of the year so far. Impact ranking on the Cable Top 150 is noteworthy due to the NBA and Olympics competition this week. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 2.63% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 23.5% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 25% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Bucks on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.401 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.673 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

The Winter Olympics coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in the key 18-49 demographic with a 2.15 rating. The 8pm Olympics airing on NBC also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 11.088 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Knockouts World Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo issuing an open challenge for either her ROH World Women’s Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title, plus W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a No DQ match, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode