Big Kon debuts on Impact

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension made his Impact Wrestling debut last night.

Now using the name Big Kon, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion lost to Josh Alexander in his Impact debut match. The match went less than two minutes, and Alexander won by submission.

Kon teamed with Viktor as The Ascension in WWE, and were both released on December 8, 2019. They have worked some indie dates as The Awakening since then.

On a related note, Alexander was removed from the Team Impact vs. Honor No More match at No Surrender due to his actions against security and Scott D’Amore last night. He is being replaced by Steve Maclin on Team Impact.

