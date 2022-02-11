Betting odds for Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar has a 50/50 chance at winning the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, according to updated betting odds from the BetOnline.ag website.

The updated odds have Lesnar the slight favorite to win the Elimination Chamber main event, which will also feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

The updated odds have Drew McIntyre defeating Madcap Moss, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retaining over WWE Hall of Famer Lita, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over The Viking Raiders, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

The website has not released odds for the Women’s Elimination Chamber for a RAW Women’s Title shot at WrestleMania 38 with Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley and a participant to be revealed later.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below are the updated odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar (+100, 1/1) vs. Seth Rollins (+250, 5/2) vs. Austin Theory (+2500, 25/1) vs. Riddle (+700, 7/1) vs. AJ Styles (+600, 6/1) vs. Bobby Lashley (c) (+150, 3/2)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA

Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (+550, 11/2) vs. Roman Reigns (c) (-1250, 2/25)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita (+575, 23/4) vs. Becky Lynch (c) (-1500, 1/15)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders (+250, 5/2) vs. The Usos (c) (-400, 1/4)

Madcap Moss (+350, 7/2) vs. Drew McIntyre (-600, 1/6)