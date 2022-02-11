Becky Lynch and Lita featured on huge billboards in Saudi for Elimination Chamber

WWE’s Becky Lynch and Lita are featured on the billboards for Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, the first time that females have been in the spotlight for a WWE event in the super conservative country.

WWE has come a long way from their first-ever show in the country which featured zero women and worked tirelessly with the Saudi GSA to feature their female Superstars in their events.

It took a couple of shows to get going and WWE faced major criticism about the exclusion of women during the women’s revolution period but eventually this time around WWE will feature a total of eight women on the show in two different matches.

WWE called the promotional material as “landmark billboards” which “present a major cultural milestone in Saudi Arabia.”