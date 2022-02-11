AQA signs with AEW

AQA, who wrestled Jade Cargill for the TBS title this past Wednesday on Dynamite, was signed to a deal with AEW.

The news was announced by Tony Khan on social media who wrote, “She’s a shooting star, and now @_AQA10 is All Elite,” along with the usual graphic.

AQA, real name Angela Arnold, is best known for her time in NXT under the name of Zayda Ramier. She last wrestled for NXT in June of last year where she teamed up with Zoey Stark to take on Candice LaRae and Indi Hartwell. She was released from WWE in November of last year.

Arnold was trained by Booker T at his pro wrestling school and often appeared on the Reality of Wrestling television shows. She also had a few matches with Impact Wrestling over the years.