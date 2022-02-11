2/11/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler)

Beretta and Nick star the match, but Nick knocks Romero to the floor. Jackson runs the ropes, but Beretta sends him to the floor with a back elbow. Romero takes Nick down with a hurricanrana from the steps and sends him back into the ring. Matt tags in, but Roppongi Vice double-team him for a few moments. Romero tags in and goes for a cover after a knee strike from Beretta, but Nick breaks it up. Nick gets clotheslined to the floor, and then Matt gets dropped with a double knee strike. The Bucks walk up the ramp, but Vice chase them down. The Bucks deliver superkicks and run back to the ring, and the referee begins to count. Romero gets back into the ring at the nine count, but The Bucks double-team him. The Bucks send Beretta back to the floor and toss Romero out of the ring as well. Nick takes Vice down with a moonsault on the floor, and Cassidy crawls under the ring. A thumbs up appears from under the ring, and The Bucks pull out Danhausen. He curses The Bucks, and Vice drop them with dives to the floor. Romero plants Matt in the ring and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matt delivers a series of right hands to Romero and then drops him with a clothesline. Nick tags in, but Romero comes back and drops both Bucks to the mat. Beretta tags in and delivers clotheslines and suplexes to The Bucks. Beretta delivers an elbow to Nick in the corner, and then drops him with a tornado DDT. Matt grabs Beretta and pulls him to the ring, but Beretta drops him with a suplex on the floor. Beretta blocks a kick from Nick and picks him up, but Romero connects with a Doomsday Device knee strike. Romero tags in and connects with a double stomp, and Beretta hits a knee strike. Romero goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Beretta tags back in and goes for a suplex, but Nick lands on his feet and delivers a roundhouse kick and a suplex of his own. Beretta comes right back with a suplex, and then Romero and Matt get into the ring. Vice double suplex The Bucks, but The Bucks come back with superkicks. VIce come back with rebound clotheslines, and then Romero and Matt tag in. They exchange shots and Romero gains the upper hand. Beretta tags in and takes Matt down with an avalanche suplex, and then hits Strong Zero.

Beretta goes for the cover, but Nick shoves Romero into Beretta to break it up. Romero tags back in and Vice hit the Doomsday Device, but Matt lands on his feet. Matt hits a few superkicks and The Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver. Matt goes for the cover, but Beretta breaks it up. Nick tags in and The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Romero and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Culter and Cassidy get into the ring. Cutler sprays the cold spray in Cassidy’s face, but Cassidy delivers his devastating kicks to Cutler and drops him with the Orange Punch. The Bucks get into the ring and deliver a double superkick to Cassidy, but Beretta chases them out of the ring. Jay White gets into the ring and drops Beretta with the Blade Runner. The Bucks look on as White watches them back up the ramp.

—

Ricky Starks says he is ready to get the business with Dante Martin over with, and announces that Martin will take on Powerhouse Hobbs in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match next Friday on Rampage.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Bryan Danielson. Danielson says his offer to Jon Moxley is for a long term relationship, while what CM Punk offered Moxley on Wednesday was a one night stand. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty interrupt and Sydal says he is not happy about Danielson saying Moriarty should leave him. Danielson says Sydal can’t teach Moriarty violence, and Moriarty says he can show them violence. Danielson tells him to show how much violence he has when they have a match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Rebel) vs. Robyn Renegade

They lock up and Renegade drops Baker with a side-headlock take down. Baker turns it into a headlock of her own, and then she applies a wrist-lock. Baker takes Renegade down and goes for the cover, but Renegade kicks out. Baker slams Renegade down and goes for another cover, but Renegade kicks out once more. Renegade comes back with an enzuigiri and chops Baker against the ropes. Renegade sends Baker into the corner and charges, but Baker dodges and slams Renegade to the mat by her hair as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Baker delivers a shot to Renegade. Renegade comes back and slams Baker a few times and dropkicks her into the corner. Renegade delivers double knees in the corner and goes up top. Renegade hits a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Renegade picks Baker up, but Baker counters with a thrust kick. Baker delivers another kick, followed by an elbow strike. Baker delivers a fisherman’s neck-breaker and the Stomp and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Rebel puts Baker’s glove on her hand, and Baker applies the Lockjaw on Renegade. Thunder Rosa rushes the ring and levels Rebel on the way down. Rosa drops Baker in the ring and delivers rights and lefts. Jamie Hayter runs out and delivers a shot to Baker. Hayter delivers a back-breaker choke slam to Rosa over her knee, and then Mercedes Martinez hits the ring and attacks Rosa. Hayter pulls Martinez off of Rosa and they get in each other’s faces. Baker gets in between them and pulls them in for a hug before they leave the ring.

—

A video package for the feud between Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch airs.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Hook vs. Blake Li (w/QT Marshall)

Hook shoves Li to the mat and delivers a right hand on the mar. Hook applies a quarter-Nelson, but Li makes it to the ropes. Hook delivers kicks and shots in the corner, followed by a headbutt. Li comes back for a hip toss, but Hook lands on his feet and plants Li with the El Camino. Hook takes Li down with a side throw and works over his arm as Marshall gets on the apron. Hook gets in Marshall’s face, and Li delivers a right hand. Li comes off the ropes, but Hook steps out of the way. Hook suplexes Li across the ring and follows with cross-face shots. Hook applies Redrum and Li taps out.

Winner: Hook

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz

-Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Max Caster vs. Wardlow

-No Disqualification Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa

-Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage, which will start at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST:

-Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

—

Match #4 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (c) (w/Christian Cage) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn)

Jungle Boy and Austin start the match, and they lock up. Austin backs Jungle Boy into the corner, but Jungle Boy comes back with a wrist-lock take down. Austin counters into a wrist-lock of his own, but Jungle Boy counters right back. Austin drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle, but Jungle Boy comes back with one of his own. Jungle Boy drops Austin with a hurricanrana, and then goes for an arm-drag on Colten. Colten blocks it, but Jungle Boy drops him with a comeback lariat. The Gunns go to the floor to Billy, but Luchasaurus tags in and slams them into the apron. Luchasaurus drops Colten with an uppercut, and then delivers a few shots to Ausitn. Jungle Boy tags in and sentons onto Austin from Luchasaurus’ shoulders. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. Colten makes a blind tag and drops Jungle Boy with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Austin has Jungle Boy in a headlock. Jungle Boy elbows his way free and delivers a jaw-breaker. Jungle Boy sends Austin to the floor, but Colten makes the tag. Jungle Boy goes for the tag, but Austin takes out Luchasaurus’ knee. Colten slams Jungle Boy to the mat and tags Austin back in. Luchasaurus grabs Austin’s wrist, and Jungle Boy drops him with a German suplex. Colten tags in, and Jungle Boy delivers a thrust kick and tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus delivers shots and kicks to The Gunns and tosses them into the corner. Luchasaurus connects with splashes in the corners, and then delivers a double clothesline. Luchasaurus goes for a double chokeslam, but The Gunns escape to the floor. Jungle Boy drops them with a dive and tosses Colten back into the ring. Luchasaurus delivers a chokeslam and a moonsault press and goes for the cover, but Colten kicks out. Jungle Boy tags in, but Austin delivers a shot to him. Austin sends Luchasaurus to the apron and sweeps his leg. Jungle Boy goes for a dive, but Austin dodges him and Jungle Boy hits Luchasaurus. Austin drops Jungle Boy with the Quick Draw on the floor and gets him in the ring. Colten goes for the cover with his feet on the ropes, but Cage shoves his feet off. Billy slams Cage into the ring steps and Colten hits Jungle Boy in the head with one of the title belts. Colten goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out.

Austin tags in, but Luchasaurus pulls Colten to the floor and throws him into the crowd. Cage drops Billy with a Spear on the floor, and then Jungle Boy drops Austin with the Killswitch and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

-After the match, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage celebrate in the ring as The Gunn Club back up the ramp, and the show comes to a close.