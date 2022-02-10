Tony Khan confirms he is not getting into politics

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has confirmed that he is not running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives.

Several mainstream media outlets ran a story this morning that said Khan had filed to run for Congress, based on a filing that was submitted back on September. The Federal Election Commission filing listed Khan as a Democrat, with his address being TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, the team owned by his father, but the filing also included AEW as his principal campaign committee. The filing raised some red flags among local reporters.

Chris Hand, a government law attorney from Jacksonville, confirmed that Khan is not currently an active 2022 candidate for Florida’s Fourth Congressional District.

Khan finally addressed the rumors and called out NBC’s Pro Football Talk. He confirmed that the filing is a fake, believed to be a prank by someone. Khan’s tweet included a few pro wrestling references as he name-dropped Tony Schiavone, MJF, Eddie Gilbert and Tommy Rich.

“The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF,” Khan wrote.

Khan continues to trend worldwide on social media due to the fake filing.

You can see Khan’s full tweet below: