Tony Khan admits he had to scramble after “butchering” his definition of Forbidden Door

AEW President Tony Khan admitted that he screwed up his own definition of the Forbidden Door when he sent the tweet last week and had to scramble to secure the services of Jay White.

Khan’s definition of the Forbidden Door is a wrestler who is contracted to another promotion who shows up in AEW as well and his surprise signing, Keith Lee, was a free agent and not tied to WWE or anyone else. That would not have classified Lee as a “forbidden door” arrival.

“I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight,” Khan wrote in a tweet. “I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!”

Last week, Khan claimed that someone is coming in and “slamming the door shut” on his previous employer. The vague wording ended up being nothing however as Lee was a free agent already.