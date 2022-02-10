Spoilers: AEW Rampage and Dark: Elevation tapings from Wednesday night

— The February 14 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall before AEW Dynamite hit the air on TBS. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated two enhancement talents

* Dante Martin defeated Kevin Matthews

* Thunder Rosa defeated Riley Shepard

* Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico. MTV Jersey Shore stars were at ringside as J-Woww is Clayton’s girlfriend. The Situation argued with Luther

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Matt Sydal

* 2point0, The Acclaimed and Daniel Garcia defeated The Dark Order

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

— The February 11 edition of AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Atlantic City, but after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero) after hitting the BTE Trigger on Romero. The Bucks tried pulling Orange Cassidy from the ring at one point as he was seen hiding there. They tried again but Danhausen had traded places with Cassidy. After the match, Cassidy nailed Brandon Cutler with the Orange Punch. NJPW star Jay White hit the ring and laid out Trent

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade in a non-title match, pinning her after a curb stomp. After the match, Baker applied the Lockjaw submission on Renegade but Thunder Rosa made the save. Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Martinez then hit the ring and triple teamed Rosa. There was a brief argument but Baker restored order. Renegade is a student of QT Marshall

* Hook defeated Blake Li, another QT Marshall student. QT was at ringside

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus) retained over The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn). Christian Cage was at ringside and at one point broke up an illegal pin attempt by The Gunn Club. Christian also got into it with Billy Gunn at ringside

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.