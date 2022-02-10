Several AEW contracts coming up, Khan says he can’t renew them all

In an interview with TVInsider.com to promote last night’s Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan said that several contracts of those individuals who signed on day one are coming up and he can’t renew all them.

“I have really tried hard to be very considerate of the people on the roster, especially going through the pandemic,” Khan said, noting that he kept everyone paid while the other promotion was cutting people left and right during a rough time for professional wrestling.

“I kept a lot of people under contract even though I wasn’t necessarily using them on television because I wanted them to still have paying work, which was hard to come by for wrestling during the pandemic where there weren’t any independent shows,” Khan explained. “I did want to give some job security to people.”

But with the pandemic nearly over and things back in full swing again with a lot of new wrestlers coming in, Khan said he is not in a position to renew all the deals coming up and some will be eventually let go.

“I’ve had to make some tough choices based on ability, fan response, or both. I try to maintain the best roster I can for the company and fans,” Khan concluded.