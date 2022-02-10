Samu signs WWE Legends contract

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu Anoa’i (Headshrinker Samu) has reportedly signed a WWE Legends deal.

The Daily Item of Sunbury, PA reports that Anoa’i has just signed a “WWE Nostalgia Contract,” which is a WWE Legends deal. He commented on the deal and also thanked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the rest of the company

“I am truly honored to return to the company in which has been my family since I was born,” Samu said. “I am also happy for the wrestling fans of Sunbury and surrounding areas who have always welcomed me, my family, my brother Afa and son Lance with open arms. I have made several friends who are now family to me and that is priceless. I want to thank Mr. McMahon, the rest of the McMahon family, and all of the WWE officials for all they have done for me and my family.”

Samu currently runs his WXWC4 indie promotion in the Pennsylvania area with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Afa. He is the nephew to WWE Hall of Famer Sika, and cousin to The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. His son is up & coming wrestler Lance Anoa’i.

As seen below, Samu posted a Facebook photo on February 8 that shows him holding what appears to be his WWE Legends contract, next to a WWE logo on a computer screen. He captioned the photo with, “Thank you, Vince McMahon and WWE.”

Stay tuned for more.