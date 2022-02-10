Jericho talks about whether or not he has plans to retire

“I mean, obviously now at 51, there’s more years behind me than are ahead of me. But if you would’ve asked me five years ago where I was going to go, I probably would’ve said, ‘I’ll probably stop in the next few years.’ But then AEW started and it just rejuvenated everything for me. Not that there’s any comparison, but I think I’m kind of taking on like The Undertaker role in the WWE for his last few years there. Where every time he does something, it’s impactful; it means something. He’s a benefit to have in the locker room. He’s a leader. He’s very experienced. He can tell guys and girls what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong. It’s just a good person to have around your roster. So when will I stop? I don’t have a deadline on that, but there’s a lot more you can do than just being in the ring as time marches on. So I think my presence in AEW will be felt for many years to come, for all those reasons that I just explained, because there’s a lot more to do with our company and with Chris Jericho and AEW.”

source: popculture.com