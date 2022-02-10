Impact Wrestling is headed to Philadelphia
Impact Wrestling come to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA for two nights of live shows…
Tickets go on-sale Tomorrow, February 11th at 10am
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the @2300Arena in Philadelphia, PA for two nights of must-see action featuring all your favorite @IMPACTWRESTLING stars!
Tickets go on-sale Tomorrow, February 11th at 10am!
Get them Here: https://t.co/w6FlUHK8m2 pic.twitter.com/7BiwxQUxO1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2022