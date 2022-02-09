Who’s walking through the “forbidden door” tonight on Dynamite?

AEW fans are looking forward to see who will be entering through the forbidden door tonight on Dynamite as rumors have been flying high over the past few days on who Tony Khan is referring to.

The most popular among fans picks seem to be Keith Lee and Jeff Hardy. AEW President Tony Khan claimed that whoever is on his way will be “slamming the door shut,” indicating that he won’t be going back to his previous employer and hinting at severing ties completely.

Jeff Hardy would certainly fit that bill as he was recently released, his drug test came back negative, and refused the Hall of Fame invitation. But Hardy is still on the 90-day no-compete clause and has around another month on it. Would Jeff risk the legal battle and appear tonight? Or did Tony Khan buy out the rest of his deal?

Keith Lee, who just got married last weekend, is legally able to appear on the show as his 90 days are up and done. And so are the likes of former NXT champions Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe. Two other men being mentioned are Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, both of whom would not be able to compete under those names since they’re owned by WWE.

The way the angle is being done, involving Matt Hardy, a qualifier for a ladder match, Matt hinting at his brother returning, and slamming the forbidden door shut are all indications that point to Jeff Hardy but obviously that could be just a tactic to deviate from another name which is not being talked about much.

AEW did something similar when the leader of The Dark Order was introduced and all hints pointed towards Matt Hardy. That ended up being the unveiling of the late Brodie Lee.

And of course, it’s a long shot, a real long shot, but who can forget about Shane McMahon? No, it’s not going to happen, but Shane O’Mac was just released from his WWE duties and legally he can show up wherever he wants to. That is not stopping fans from theorizing – and fantasizing – about Shane showing up tonight in New Jersey!