Tony Khan hypes tonight’s “huge signing” and “big reveal” on Dynamite

In comments given to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan said that tonight’s mystery arrival who will enter the proverbial forbidden door is a “huge signing” for AEW.

“I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show,” Khan said. “The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

Whomever is arriving tonight will also set up this week’s Rampage, whatever that may mean.

“It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite. It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations,” Khan continued.

He said that he is continually looking to improve the AEW roster by bringing in new stars and create fresh matches, something that he often criticized WWE for repeating the same matches over and over again.

“We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage on TNT,” Khan said.