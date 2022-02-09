The Undertaker appears on “Rowdy’s Places” with Ronda Rousey

WWE Legend The Undertaker is featured on the latest episode of the “Rowdy’s Places” online series from ESPN+.

This episode, now available on Apple TV and other streaming platforms, features Ronda Rousey visiting with The Deadman. The 18 minute episode is titled “The Greatest Showman.”

As seen below, Taker tweeted a preview clip that shows him demonstrating how he tossed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley off the top of Hell In a Cell back in 1996.

“Aim, accuracy, and a @RealMickFoley mask. Yup, I still got it. #RowdysPlaces with @RondaRousey streaming on ESPN+ today,” Taker wrote.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan revealed in WWE’s recent Q4 2021 earnings call that the company is an Executive Producer of the “Rowdy’s Places” series.

ESPN+ began releasing episodes of “Rowdy’s Places” back in October. Her previous guests have been members of the Gracie family, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Daniel Cormier, Larry Holmes, Tie Domi, Dana White, Paul Heyman and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and now Taker.

Rousey began filming the series in May 2021, taking an RV across the country. The official show synopsis reads like this, “Rowdy Ronda Rousey explores one of civilization’s oldest sports, competitive fighting. In her travels, Ronda speaks with experts within the worlds of MMA, wrestling, boxing and so much more to uncover why combat sports have been a global sensation for a millennium.”

Stay tuned for more. You can see Taker’s full tweet with “Rowdy’s Places” preview clip below: