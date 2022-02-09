Ric Flair calls Becky Lynch “Generic”

Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend opened up on Ronda Rousey’s WWE return where she won the Women’s Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. He also knocked Becky Lynch.

“It’s huge. She’s not Ronnie. She’s Ronda Rousey. Anybody that’s stupid enough to call her Ronnie and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind, aka, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? “Hey Ronnie. Welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. That’s really exciting. How about, ‘Thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not ‘The Man’ anymore. I’m generic, who am I, Big Time Becks, The Lass Kicker, I don’t know.’”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription