Paul Heyman talks promos and the crowd

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Alex Rawls of NOLA.com to promote Friday’s WWE SmackDown and discussed how he delivers his in-ring promos.

Heyman admitted that he never looks at individual faces in the crowd.

“I see the audience en masse,” Heyman revealed, noting that he’s trying to reach everybody, if for no other reason than it ups his odds of success. “You try to seduce as much of the crowd as possible, to be invested in your message, and the only way to do that is to present yourself to all of them, not one of them or some of them.”

Heyman noted that like most pro wrestlers, he hears and feels the fans, and feels their energy. He likened what he does with that to music.

“I can play the audience as my instrument,” Heyman said. “I can ride their display of emotions to what I’m saying to make the best music possible to those living it in person or watching it at home.”

Heyman continued and said his in-ring segments are a collaborative effort with the audience.

“It’s a collaborative effort with the audience,” Heyman said. “If the audience isn’t a character in the performance, then you’re leaving out your greatest asset.”