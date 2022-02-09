NJPW’s Jay White makes surprise appearance on Dynamite

NJPW’s “Switchblade” Jay White walked through Tony Khan’s forbidden door and made a surprise appearance on Dynamite.

White showed up in a backstage segment as the trio of The Young Bucks and Adam Cole beat up Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. The leader of the Bullet Club walked into the frame and threw Trent into the production truck before acknowledging the former BC members.

The 29-year-old from New Zealand is under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and also appears on Impact Wrestling. He participated in the last television tapings for Impact last month.