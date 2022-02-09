New AEW Dynamite matches for tonight

Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW has announced that The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge will take place during tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout.

“#TheProfessor’s 5 minute Rookie Challenge! @SerenaDeeb has issued a challenge to one rookie to prove themselves against the #WomanOfAThousandHolds LIVE on #AEWDynamite. Who will it be & will they have what it takes to hang with the best? Tune in to TBS TONIGHT 8/7c to find out!,” AEW wrote.

Deeb last wrestled on the January 19 Dynamite, defeating Skye Blue. She defeated Hikaru Shida the week before that.

On a related note, Tony Khan has announced that A.Q.A will make her debut tonight by answering an Open Challenge issued by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Khan called her the best free agent available.

A.Q.A was previously known in WWE NXT as Zayda Ramier. She was released on November 4 with other budget cuts, and only wrestled 5 matches with the company. After training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, WWE signed her in January 2021, and she debuted on the March 31 NXT, teaming with Gigi Dolin for a loss to Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. She defeated Toni Storm on April 27, but then lost to Sarray on May 4, lost to Mercedes Martinez on May 25, and teamed with Zoey Stark for a loss against Hartwell and LeRae on June 1, her final match with the company. She had been out of action with a health issue before her release.

Khan tweeted on the Open Challenge, “Tonight’s a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10! Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite!”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Serena Deeb issues 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends in an Open Challenge against the debuting A.Q.A

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

