Keith Lee arrives in All Elite Wrestling

Former NXT champion Keith Lee made his AEW debut on Dynamite and was the surprise opponent of Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier.

As soon as “limitless” appeared on the big screen, the New Jersey crowd gave Lee a huge pop and chanted to bask in his glory. Lee absolutely destroyed Kassidy in his match and was booked to look like an absolute monster.

After the match was over, Tony Khan tweeted, “It’s official!!! @RealKeithLee is ALL ELITE!!!”

Lee was released from WWE just over 3 months ago and was free to appear on the show after his 90-day no-compete clause ended. He is the latest former NXT talent who signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The Texas native married Mia Yim this past weekend.