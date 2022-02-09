Dolph Ziggler crashes the NXT Championship Summit

One half of the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler, made a surprise appearance on NXT last night, crashing the NXT Championship Summit between Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar.

Ziggler’s appearance on NXT came after he said he doesn’t work on Tuesdays during a backstage segment with Robert Roode and LA Knight a few weeks earlier and when Ziggler was eliminated from the Rumble, Breakker quipped that apparently Dolph doesn’t work on Saturdays either.

The former World Heavyweight champion then said during a backstage interview that he might go for Breakker’s NXT title and last night Ziggler crashed the party.

But Ziggler had another opponent who came to confront him, none other than former NXT champion himself Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa and Ziggler brawled, leaving the ring for Breakker and Escobar, who also did the same.