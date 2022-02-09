Candi Devine passes away

Feb 9, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Former AWA Women’s Champion Candi Devine, 63, has passed away. In 2021, she suffered a collapsed lung. Devine was trained by Don Fargo, and made her wrestling debut in 1980. Devine feuded with Sherri Martel in the AWA, and remained with the promotion until the company went defunct in 1991.

