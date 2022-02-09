Candi Devine passes away

Former AWA Women’s Champion Candi Devine, 63, has passed away. In 2021, she suffered a collapsed lung. Devine was trained by Don Fargo, and made her wrestling debut in 1980. Devine feuded with Sherri Martel in the AWA, and remained with the promotion until the company went defunct in 1991.

Another sad day in the world of wrestling as we learn Candi Divine has passed away. We send our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans the world over. May they find comfort in the wonderful memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Candi. pic.twitter.com/E6n9YyKQsz — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 9, 2022