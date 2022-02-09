2/9/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Wardlow carries some cut-outs of MJF’s match with CM Punk from last week to the ring. The ramp is lined with a giant scarf, and FTR and Tully Blanchard make their way to the ring. Shawn Spears also gets an entrance. And, finally, MJF makes his entrance, but he is carried to the ring on a throne. Two girls lead him down, and one kisses him on the cheek and he makes out with the other one. He gets in the ring, and hops around with everyone except Wardlow as confetti falls from the rafters. MJF says he proved last week that he is the best wrestler in the world. MJF says it was bittersweet, and told Punk that he sucked when the match was over. MJF gives props to Spears and says he couldn’t have done it without him. Spears reveals that he made a new shirt for MJF, and it says “Better then the best in the world, and you know it.” MJF says it is about time that he becomes the new AEW World Champion, but Punk walks out to the stage. Schiavone joins him, and Punk says MJF’s win last week is about as suspect as his spray tan. Punk says he has some friends now, and out walk Darby Allin and Sting, along with a few baseball bats. Punk says he is either going to get what he wants, or he and his friends will beat it out of them. MJF says he beat Punk twice, and Punk says he isn’t talking to MJF, he’s talking to Wardlow. Punk says Wardlow can receive a beating, or grow some balls and leave The Pinnacle. MJF says he beat Punk all on his own and says Wardlow is with them because he is their best friend. Dax Harwood says he is the one who wants now and Punk says they agree to a rematch from Greensboro, because he gets his hands on MJF anyway. MJF says no way he is wrestling tonight, and says if Punk can beat FTR with any partner, he can have any match he wants any time he wants it against him. But, Punk’s partner can’t be Allin or Sting. MJF tells Wardlow to gear up for his match, and says he is better than the best in the world, and you know it.

