WWE presents the WrestleMania 38 event on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium that will air on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the first night has sold 47,182 tickets and there are 6,137 left while the second night has sold 47,970 tickets and there are 5,404 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey