Updates to the NXT Vengeance Day card

A stipulation has been added to the Steel Cage match between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo at WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw Dunne defeat Draco Anthony in singles action. Towards the end of the bout, D’Angelo tried to attack Dunne with a crowbar but it back-fired, and Dunne fought him off. Dunne ended up getting the win, and fighting off another sneak attack after the match. Dunne then went under the ring and brought out steel chairs, kendo sticks, a trash can, and a toolbox, and returned tot he ring with his cricket bat. Dunne warned D’Angelo that he will need more than a crowbar at Vengeance Day, and proposed that their match be changed to a Weaponized Steel Cage match with various weapons attached to the cage.

D’Angelo accepted the challenge and it was announced that this will now be a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

On a related note, the finals of the 2022 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now confirmed. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 on Syfy opened with The Creed Brothers defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans to advance to the finals at NXT Vengeance Day. MSK later defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to advance.

Next week’s Dusty Classic finals at Vengeance Day will see The Creed Brothers battle MSK. The winners will earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium, and have their names added to the Dusty Classic trophy.

The brackets for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic look like this:

FIRST ROUND

* MSK defeated Jacket Time

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Legado del Fantasma

* The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Chase University

SEMI-FINALS

* MSK defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* The Creed Brothers defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans

FINALS

* The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

NXT Vengeance Day will take place next Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Syfy. Below is the updated card, along with related clips from tonight’s show:

NXT Title Match

Santos Escobar vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK vs. The Creed Brothers

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo