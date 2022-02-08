Matt Hardy talks about the similarities between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy

“I very much do (see it). Because when it comes to Darby Allin, he doesn’t just remind me of Jeff in the ring, as far as being fearless and a guy who takes all these insane bumps, and he seems to continue to get up and keep going. He’s almost Teflon. You can’t break this guy, you can’t put an end to this guy, he doesn’t get hurt. On top of that factor, he also reminds me of Jeff outside the ring because he just really marches to the beat of his own drum.

I think if you like Darby, he’s cool with that, if you don’t like Darby, he’s cool with that. He really just doesn’t give a sh*t. He’s a very carefree guy and he pretty much lives in his own world and he’s not bothered by outside influences, and that reminds me so much of my brother.”

source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy