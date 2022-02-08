Jimmy Rave’s memorial service posted online, plus notes on Keiji Mutoh and Brandi Rhodes

– Jimmy Rave’s memorial service has been released online….

Jimmy Rave Memorial https://t.co/kFel9xp8Xz — Kailah Guffey (@kailahguffeyy) February 6, 2022

– Keiji Mutoh & Naomichi Marufuji of Pro Wrestling NOAH announced in a press conference today they were vacating the GHC Tag Team titles due to Mutoh suffering from a left hip injury.

– In an interview with SI.com, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes talked about what she wants to accomplish in her life and with the company…

“I want to set an example to my daughter that you should always strive for your goals. I wanted to get right back into the workforce and keep my passions, the ones that keep my soul and my heart happy. As my daughter grows, I hope she sees her mother as hard-working and happy, and I hope that makes her want to pursue her own passions.”

“I like to continue to evolve. I was just having this conversation with my husband, and I told him I don’t think I’m ever going to reach a point where I’m not striving for more. I am very driven, and I’ve always been. That was instilled in me by my parents, and that’s who I am. There is a lot more I’m seeking to accomplish. I have been in the wrestling business for about 10 years, and I’ve never held a championship. I don’t want it handed to me. I want to earn it, and I’m putting in the work to do that.”