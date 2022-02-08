Chris Jericho talks AEW and WWE

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Brian Jones of PopCulture.com and explained why AEW has been on the upward trend. Jericho declared that AEW is the hottest pro wrestling company in the world.

“I think the biggest thing with AEW is we started from scratch and took a chance to really see if we could make it work,” Jericho said. “And it did. Less than, or just over two years later, we’re now the hottest wrestling company in the world today, with a huge, massive television deal. That’s just going to grow as we grow. And I think that’s the biggest change is this was really on my back at first, to get at this up and running off the ground. And I knew it was taking a chance, but I knew if it was a success, it’s another feather in Jericho’s legacy and helping change the wrestling business forever for the better as well.”

Jericho was also asked if AEW can surpass WWE as the top pro wrestling company in the world. He believes AEW is already the #1 promotion.

“Well, in my opinion, what is the top wrestling promotion?” Jericho asked. “To me, I think we already are, as far as in-ring product and entertaining shows, storylines, characters, et cetera. If you’re looking at like will AEW overtake WWE as the wrestling brand in North America? I don’t know. But that’s not something that we ever really think about or worry about. All we’re worried about is continuing to grow our fan base, which we are, grow and continue to improve and create amazing stories, which we do.

“We really are killing it in the demos, which equals higher television contracts when this current one expires in a few years. So ask me in a couple [of] years, if we’re going to be the most dominant promotion. I know we’ll be making a hell of a lot more money than we are right now, which will enable us to continue to put on the best wrestling product in the world today, which is what we’re already doing.”

Jericho will host a Team Meeting with The Inner Circle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

