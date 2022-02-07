WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado with more build for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38.

RAW will air on Syfy tonight due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. The show will reportedly air with limited commercial interruptions.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be on tonight’s show to address her Elimination Chamber match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is the only match announced as of this writing.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Quiz Bowl: RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy compete to decide if Riddle and Randy Orton deserve a rematch

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita will appear to hype her match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.