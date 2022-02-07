Women’s Elimination Chamber match announced

A Women’s Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia.

The winner of the Women’s Chamber will challenge for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38. They will go up against either WWE Hall of Famer Lita or RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, whoever wins the title match at Elimination Chamber, which as of now is just a standard singles bout for the title.

WWE has announced Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop for the Women’s Chamber bout. It’s interesting to note that the graphic for the match, seen below, shows a silhouette for a sixth mystery participant, but the official match preview has no mention of a mystery participant, at least as of this writing, but it does confirm that there will be six participants when going over the rules.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the current line-up:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA

Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre