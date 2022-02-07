WWE RAW Report 2/7/2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on Syfy, live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype up tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and Kevin Patrick is at the podium. He welcomes us to the third and final activity of the Academic Challenge between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. We see Chad Gable and Otis at one table, and Randy Orton and Riddle at the other. The champs get booed as Patrick introduces them. Patrick also shows us highlights from the last two challenges. Gage interrupts Patrick when he tries to set up the beginning of the challenge. The first question is from the U.S. Presidents category, and is about the first President to be elected with a college degree. Gable gets it right, John Adams. Riddle picks from the Biology category, and gets a question right about octopuses having 3 hearts. Gable says Riddle got lucky. Gable picks from the Greek Mythology category and gets a question right about Icarus. Orton picks from the Cartoons category and gets a question right about TMNT’s Michelangelo, thanks to Riddle.

Gable seethes about a Cartoons category being allowed in an Academic Challenge. Orton shuts him up and knocks Otis, telling him to go next. This is from the Geography category, and about the largest state of the lower 48. He picks Texas and gets it right. Riddle picks from Pop Culture next. The question is about Justin Bieber marrying Hailey Baldwin and who her father is. Riddle uses his LifeLine to call his friend Bieber but Patrick says there is no LifeLine here. Orton says the only Baldwin he knows is Alec, but that answer is wrong. Gable and Otis can steal the point now. Gable says this man is in one of his absolute favorite films of all-time, Bio-Dome – Stephen Baldwin. He gets it right. One more point and Alpha Academy wins the whole challenge. Gable picks from the Film & Literature category. The question is about which Shakespeare story has been made into the most movies. Gable picks Romeo & Juliet but that’s wrong, and Riddle picks Hamlet, which is right. Orton picks from the Sports category now. The question is which NFL quarterback has the most wins in Denver Broncos history. Orton asks Denver for some help with the answer and they go wild for John Elway, which is correct. It’s now 4-4.

Gable seethes at the crowd and they chant “you suck!” now. Gable picks from Metric Conversions and the question asks how many grams are in an ounce. He gets it wrong and Riddle goes to answer, starting to talk about his scales. Orton interrupts and indicates he also likes to smoke, and gets it right with 28 grams in 1 ounce. RK-Bro wins and they start celebrating but Gable wants a re-do. RK-Bro taunt the champs with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, while Gable and Otis destroy the set. Orton and Riddle exit the ring as fans cheer them on. Someone keeps pressing the buzzer, which is driving Gable mad. The music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits. They taunt the champs for losing the challenge. Gable and Otis go to ringside with the threat of an ass kicking. The Profits are ready for the smoke as they approach Gable and the ring, but Otis levels Montez Ford from behind, knocking him down. The announcers hype tonight’s show as the two teams get ready.

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

The bell rings to start this non-title match and Montez Ford ignores Chad Gable and runs to dropkick Otis off the apron. Ford goes to work on Gable now, unloading and kicking him around. Angelo Dawkins tags and drops Gable with a shoulder for a 2 count.

Angelo and Gable tangle now. Gable with arm drags but Dawkins nails a big dropkick for a pop. Ford tags in and kicks Gable from the apron to drop him, but Otis sweeps Ford off the apron to the floor. Ford rolls back in but Otis is legal now. Otis decks Ford, dodges an attack and levels him with a clothesline. Otis keeps control and hits a big splash in the middle of the ring.

Otis over-powers Ford some more and grounds him. Otis with a big splash in the corner now. He charges into the corner again but Ford moves and Otis hits hard. Ford ends up sending Otis into the ropes with an enziguri. Dawkins and Gable tag in now. Dawkins runs wild and hits a big slam, then the corkscrew splash in the corner. Dawkins runs the ropes again but Gable rocks him and delivers a belly-to-belly suplex for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Dawkins rocks Gable with a right hand and hits another big suplex for a 2 count as Otis breaks it up. Otis and Ford tangle now. Ford with an enziguri. Ford then dumps Otis through the ropes to the floor but he’s still up. Ford runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Otis down on the floor. Gable rolls Dawkins up for 2. They tangle and Gable takes Dawkins back down into an ankle lock. Dawkins resists but Gable turns that into a pin for the win.

Winners: Alpha Academy

– After the match, Gable and Otis celebrate at ringside as the music hits and we go to replays.

– We get a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Lita. We get a brief video (commercial) on Syfy’s Resident Alien, then the announcers send us to a video preview of the WWE 2K22 video game. We get another break with the Top 10 WWE Instagram Photos of the Week.

– MVP is in the ring now as Mike Rome does the introduction. MVP says it is his privilege and honor to present to us… he calls on the crowd to rise, not just because this person is from here in Denver, but because he’s a Brock Lesnar-beating, title-taking, reigning and defending, the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The music hits and out comes Lashley to a pop. Lashley slaps hands with some fans at ringside as he heads to the ring. The hometown crowd chants “Bobby!” as he enters the ring and the pyro goes off.

The “Bobby!” chants get louder until MVP takes the mic. He says we should’ve had a proper celebration last week because Lashley won a match built up for decades, he slayed The Beast and took back his WWE Title. MVP knows some people say Lashley only won due to interference by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but Lashley didn’t see any of that and Lesnar would’ve done the same thing. The only thing that matters is that Lashley pinned Lesnar and stood victorious. MVP goes on about how grand last week should’ve been, but instead they got Adam Pearce announcing the WWE Title Elimination Chamber. Fans boo. MVP says that brings us back to Lesnar. He gives Lesnar props for winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble to earn his WrestleMania 38 title shot from Reigns, but Lesnar entering the Elimination Chamber in hopes of making it a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania… that’s pure fantasy.

MVP says Lashley will leave Elimination Chamber as he left the Royal Rumble, with the title. MVP goes on and gives praise to the other Chamber combatants, and says but they are men. When you’re talking about Lashley and Lesnar, you’re talking about monsters and Lashley is the biggest and baddest of them all. Lashley takes the mic and fans chant his name some more. Lashley says Lesnar disrespected him for the last time. Lashley says Lesnar doesn’t demand anything from him, and knocks him for showing up with his “little MMA gloves” last week. Lashley wonders when the last time Lesnar defended the title was, or when he wrestled on RAW. Lashley says he will be disrespected no more, and he hopes it comes down to he and Lesnar in the Chamber so he can pin Lesnar again. He says it won’t be he and Lesnar locked in the Chamber, it will be Lesnar locked in the Chamber with him. The “Bobby!” chants get louder. Lashley looks ahead to putting Lesnar in the hospital and sending him to WrestleMania to challenge for Reigns. Lashley says he will then be defending his WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania. The music starts right up as MVP and Lashley pose fort he crowd as they cheer Lashley on.

– We get a look back at Alexa Bliss and her therapist on last week’s RAW, when he gave her the fake replica Lilly doll. The therapy session continues now with the doctor asking Alexa to hand over the replica Lilly, to practice a separation exercise. Bliss hands the fake Lilly doll over and the doc says it’s going to be OK. Bliss starts crying and that’s it for the segment. To be continued later tonight.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles to a pop for this Championship Contender’s match. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is out next. Priest raises the title in the air as AJ stares him down.

The Bell rings and here we go. AJ ducks a lock-up and nails a big chop. Priest tosses AJ into the corner and goes to work. Back and forth now. AJ tosses Priest out to the floor, then launches himself with a flying forearm. Priest goes down but AJ brings him back in for a 2 count. Priest ends up countering and spiking AJ into the mat.

Priest with the Stage Dive hip attack in the corner. AJ counters but Priest levels him with a big clothesline. Priest takes AJ to the top turnbuckle and climbs up for a superplex but AJ escapes and slides down to turn it around. AJ blocks The Reckoning but Priest blocks the Styles Clash. AJ ducks a kick and drops Priest from his shoulders over his knee with the backbreaker. Priest kicks out at 2. More back and forth from the corner. Priest dodges the inverted moonsault and nails a big boot. Priest spikes AJ face-first into the mat for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Priest misses and gets upset now. They trade big strikes and AJ hits the pele kick but Priest lands on him for a close 2 count. AJ nails a forearm from the apron. AJ springboards up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Priest cuts him off and delivers a headbutt. Priest runs the ropes but AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Priest seethes in the corner as AJ makes his exit with a future title shot.

– We get a video package on recent happenings between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next two opponents – Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We also get a promo on Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

– We also get a promo for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley and a mystery entrant with the winner challenging for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38. Another Syfy promo (commercial) also airs.

– Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are backstage now. Rollins can’t believe Owens isn’t in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber. Owens isn’t happy with Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, and Rollins agrees. He believes that with Rollins’ influence and support, and his own determination and popularity, then after he beats Austin Theory tonight, Deville and Pearce will have no choice but to put him in the Chamber to replace Theory. Owens wants to make sure Rollins isn’t lying to him. Rollins laughs and says he’s a lot of things, but he’s not a liar.

– We go back to the ring for another must see episode of MizTV as The Miz comes out with Maryse. Miz gives it up for his wife for fighting WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge with him at the Royal Rumble. Miz goes on and introduces his guest, who he brags about beating last week. The music hits and out comes The Mysterios – Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio.

Miz says he brought Rey and Dominik on the show because when he senses hostility, he likes to address it head-on. He shows us what happened last week when he pretended Rey interfered from ringside, which got Rey ejected by the referee, allowing Miz to pin Dominik to get the cheap win. Fans boo The Miz now. Miz says he watches that and sees nothing wrong. Rey asks, really? Miz asks Rey if he sees something wrong there. Rey accuses Miz of using underhanded tactics to beat his son, and says he does have a problem with that. Miz can’t believe he’s being accused of cheating, and he asks the crowd the same thing. They boo him and he tells them to shut their mouths, which brings more boos. Miz says real cheaters were Beth and Edge at the Royal Rumble. Miz goes on and says he is not a cheater, he out-smarted and out-maneuvered last week. Miz says he’s been here for a long time and if you lose to him at this point, it’s your own fault. He rants about being cheated out of a spot in the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title. Miz says Rey got his spot in the qualifier, even though he’s been in a tear since returning.

Miz gets upset as the cheating allegations continue. He rants about being the biggest WWE Superstar, and how he was on Dancing With The Stars, and a two-time Grand Slam Champion, but his face isn’t on the posters or the WWE 2K22 cover. He shows us how Rey is on the cover of WWE 2K22 and fans pop. Miz asks what Rey has that he doesn’t, or what Rey has that Maryse doesn’t. Miz says Maryse should be on the cover because she was tremendous at The Rumble. Maryse says Rey could learn a few things from her and call himself Rey Maryse-terio. No thanks, he says. Miz continues ranting about cheers and respect but fans keep booing. Dominik steps to Miz and tells him to show his father some respect. Miz asks Dominik if he wants a rematch, then proposes it for tonight. Dominik says he’s on and the crowd cheers. Miz points out how Dominik is taller than Rey, and asks if he’s sure his real dad isn’t WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Rey snaps but Dominik holds him back. Fans chant for Eddie now. Dominik drops Miz. Miz and Maryse regroup at ringside as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

Back from the break and they’re locking up to go at it. The Miz breaks and taunts Rey Mysterio, who is at ringside. Dominik Mysterio approaches but Miz works on the arm and ties him up. Dominik sends Miz into the corner but backs off. Dominik goes for a 619 but Maryse trips him and he goes down. The referee ejects Maryse tot he back and Miz pleads while fans cheer the decision.

Miz drops Dominik and runs the ropes but Rey trips him. The referee missed this as he was distracted by Maryse. Miz is distracted with Rey now, yelling at him. Dominik takes advantage and rolls Miz up for the pin to win off the distraction.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Miz and Maryse seethe at ringside as the music hits and Dominik celebrates with his dad. We get replays.

– We get a look back at Austin Theory and Kevin Owens from last week. Theory is shown backstage in an office with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. He grabs his phone off the table and heads out.

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring for the next match as Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring and the announcers hype the Women’s Elimination Chamber. Belair hits the ring swinging her hair as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they lock up to start. Belair drops Nikki and then dropkicks her. Belair swings her hair to taunt while Nikki re-groups at ringside. Belair goes after her but Nikki drops her using the apron cover, then goes to work on her. Nikki mounts Belair and works her over, then taunts the crowd Nikki focuses on the leg and applies a half-Crab now. Belair powers up and out, kicking Nikki away and to the mat.

Belair limps but Nikki dropkicks her leg out. Nikki charges and Belair still manages to catch her in mid-air, and hit the fall-away slam. Belair goes on and kips up but her knee is hurting. Belair scoops her again but the leg is hurting. Nikki takes advantage but Belair hits a Northern Lights suplex, then holds a long vertical suplex for 2.

Belair tries to rally the crowd now as Nikki nails the big tornado DDT. More back and forth now. Belair ends up connecting with a big kick to the head from the apron, then coming in with the KOD on one leg for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall and celebrates as we go to replays. She continues as the referee checks on Nikki.

– Tamina Snuka, R-Truth and Akira Tozawa are running around backstage, looking for Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. They keep looking and run out of view as Dana and Reggie come out of hiding as the coast is clear, for now. Dana thanks Reggie for always having her back and being such a nice guy. She says she’s a better champion because of Reggie, then kisses him on the cheek. Reggie wonders what all this means. Dana says it means they are friends, really good friends, and she hopes it never changes. Fans in the arena boo. Reggie hugs her and then apologizes but says it’s OK. They run away as Truth, Tamina and Tozawa come back around. Truth yells about getting his title back. He wants Tamina and Tozawa to follow him again but they walk the other way. Graves says Reggie just got friend-zoned.

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Austin Theory as the announcers hype the WWE Title Elimination Chamber. The bell rings and Theory charges but Owens side-steps and superkicks him. Owens unloads until Theory dropkicks him and works him over. Theory with two close pin attempts after more offense.

Theory mounts Owens with right hands. Owens turns it around with the big sentons. Owens misses the running shoulder thrust in the corner and he hits the ring post. They end up on the floor and Owens runs and leaps off the steel ring steps, taking Theory down on the floor in front of the announce table with a corner cannonball. We go back to commercial with Owens in control.

The picture-in-picture commercial shows us how Owens dominated Theory but Theory turned it around and brought Owens in from the apron with a suplex for another close 2 count. Theory shows some frustration now. Owens drops Theory and they trade right hands now as we come back from a break. Owens with a big corner clothesline, then the Corner Cannonball for a big pop. Theory rolls to the floor for a breather as the referee counts.

Owens runs the apron and hits a big Frogsplash to Theory on the floor. Owens brings Theory back in at the 6 count but Theory kicks out just in time. Theory blocks the Pop-Up Powerbomb and nails a big left. Theory’s ATL is blocked, but so is Owens’ Stunner. Theory with a belly-to-back suplex for a close 2 count and he can’t believe it. Theory with more big strikes in the corner as the referee warns him. Theory climbs up for a superplex but Owens resists. Theory goes down but runs back up to the mat. Owens catches him in a super Fireman’s Carry from the top to the mat.

Theory still kicks out and Owens can’t believe it. Owens goes up to the opposite corner for the Frogsplash but Theory gets his knees up and Owens lands hard. Theory rolls to safety but comes back in and eats a superkick. Owens then hits the Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall and yells out as the music hits and we go to replays. Owens poses in the corner and yells at the camera as the referee checks on Theory.

– Riddle is backstage to Randy Orton talking about their title shot. Orton warns Riddle he needs to focus on the Elimination Chamber and tonight’s match with Seth Rollins. Riddle agrees and walks off, but comes back and says it would be sweet if he wins the WWE Title and then they win the RAW Tag Team Titles. Riddle says to celebrate tonight’s Academic Challenge win, he’s throwing a Bro-ga toga party next week and wonders if Orton can make it. Orton says they should focus on tonight first. Riddle agrees and heads back out.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Lita to a big pop. She poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another new “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan. Lita is in the ring now as we get a replay of last week’s segment with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, where their title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber was made. Lita takes the mic and fans chant her name. She talks about being in The Rumble and it started to feel like home as she was in there with names like Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley. She noticed Lynch’s absence so she went to officials and asked for the match, which she’s wanted for a long time.

The music hits and out comes Lynch with a mic. Lynch talks about how she grew up worshiping Lita when she was younger. Lita didn’t turn her nose up at her when she first got to WWE, she saw something in her and for that Lynch is eternally grateful. Lynch says without Lita, there would be no Lynch but now without Lynch, there can be no Lita. Lynch goes on about Lita trying to take everything from her at this most important time. She says she’s taken out others and will do the same to Lita, no problem. Lynch is in the prime of her career and Lita may have helped bring her up, but she will have no problem putting Lita down. Lita knows Lynch has the odds and Lita has no issue being the underdog. Lita goes on and gets a pop when she talks about how it was the fans who propped her up and still support her until this day. Lita says as long as the fans are here, there’s still a Lita and she’s OK with her odds. Lita says Lynch will have to get used to how she feels when Lita leaves Elimination Chamber as a five-time champion.

Lynch says she will leave Lita with the people because that’s all she’ll ever have. Lynch turns to leave but charges and is blocked. Lita goes for the Twist of Fate but it’s blocked. Lynch drops Lita and unloads on her to keep her down. Fans boo as Lynch backs off Lita and raises the title in the air. Lynch drops the title and goes back over, trying for the Man-Handle Slam but Lita blocks it and fights back. Lita drops Lynch with a Twist of Fate as fans pop. Lita goes to the top and nails the big moonsault as fans cheer her on. Lita stands tall and poses in the crowd while Lynch seethes and tries to recover at ringside.

– Sonya Deville is wearing a sling and is backstage with Adam Pearce. He asks how she feels following what happened on SmackDown with Ronda Rousey but she doesn’t want to talk about it. Kevin Owens walks up and wonders if he’s in the Elimination Chamber since he defeated Austin Theory. They turn him down because qualifying matches were held last week. Owens can’t believe they’re turning down the fans who want to see him go to WrestleMania to headline with his best friend. Deville says Owens may not even be at WrestleMania. Owens can’t believe this and goes on about Texas and how they want him at WrestleMania. Owens says he needs this, and they can’t do this to him. He has to be at WrestleMania, the people need him there. Owens ask them to just please think about it, then he walks off.

– Still to come, Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan. Back to commercial.

Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop

Back from the break and out first is Liv Morgan. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo on how she plans to win the Elimination Chamber. Doudrop is out next and she also delivers a pre-recorded promo on how everyone disrespects her but only because she can squash all of them, including Liv. The bell rings and they go at it. Doudrop over-powers early on. Liv ends up on Doudrop’s back, wearing her down, but Doudrop rams Liv back into the turnbuckles.

Doudrop misses a splash in the corner and Liv charges at her with two attacks. Doudrop comes right out of the corner with a big crossbody to flatten Liv as we go to another picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Doudrop has Liv grounded in the middle of the ring. Liv fights up and out, then delivers kick to the back of the leg. Liv keeps fighting and finally brings Doudrop down with a dropkick. Doudrop gets up first but Liv meets her with a bunch of quick offense. Liv with a jumping knee to the face in the corner. Liv keeps control and nails knees to the face for a close 2 count.

Doudrop goes for a powerbomb but Liv counters in mid-move. Doudrop blocks that and puts Liv into the mat face-first. Liv kicks out at 2. Doudrop takes Liv to the top turnbuckle and works her over. Liv fights back but Doudrop yanks her to the mat with ease by pulling her leg out. Liv hits the mat hard and Doudrop follows up with the big corner splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Doudrop

– After the match, Doudrop stands tall as her music hits and we go to replays. Liv looks up from the mat as Doudrop makes her exit.

– We get a look back at Alexa Bliss crying during her therapy session earlier tonight. Bliss’ journey back to RAW will continue tonight. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is with her therapist. He says she’s making progress because she didn’t react with anger last time when he gave her the Lilly replica. She reveals a few examples of how she held her anger in while out & about in the last week. The doctor says he thinks they still have some more work to do after she recalls getting mad at a person at the grocery store, who sounds like it may have been Lilly based off her description of the person. Bliss says she got mad at the person and threw them down an aisle, then beat them with a loaf of bread, but after that took a deep breath and walked away from the store.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Seth Rollins. He says the other Elimination Chamber participants are not him, and his resume speaks for itself. Rollins goes on and says he’s never headlined WrestleMania as WWE Champion but that changes this year because his time is now, he doesn’t care about Brock Lesnar or current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Rollins laughs and rants some more, then heads out to the ring.

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Seth Rollins makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Brock Lesnar is announced for next week, along with AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for the title, and RK-Bro’s Bro-ga toga party. We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Riddle to a pop. The bell rings and Riddle is all smiles, as is Rollins. They lock up and go at it. They run the ropes and Rollins nails an early Slingblade.

Rollins laughs and shows off some but Riddle goes right into the armbar. Rollins breaks it and unloads with right hands to the face against the ropes. They end up on the apron as Rollins counters and launches Riddle into the barrier with a big powerbomb. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as Rollins continues to dominate.

Back from the break and they’re trading shots. Rollins turns Riddle upside down in the corner and works him over as the referee counts. Riddle goes to the top while Riddle is still upside down, and nails a big Stomp for a close 2 count. More back and forth in the middle of the ring. Riddle blocks a clothesline and drops Rollins with an overhead kick. Riddle kips-up for a pop and unloads with offense now. Rollins fights back and charges but Riddle dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Riddle with a punt kick to the chest from the apron. Riddle with a Floating Bro from the apron to the floor.

Kevin Owens rushes out of the timekeeper’s area out of nowhere and drops Riddle at ringside. The referee calls the match for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Riddle

– After the bell, the music immediately hits and out comes Randy Orton to a big pop. Orton runs down and goes right into the ring, dropping Owens with the RKO for a big pop. Orton and Rollins have words as we go back to commercial.

RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Back from the break and this match was made official during the break by Adam Pearce. Seth Rollins and Randy Orton go at it now. Orton with a clothesline out of the corner. Rollins comes back and clotheslines Orton over the top rope to the floor. Orton gets sent into the announce table. Rollins has a few words for Kevin Owens but comes back to Orton and Orton slams him on top of the announce table.

Orton brings Rollins back in and Riddle tags in for the double team in the middle of the ring. Rollins kicks out of the assisted Floating Bro. Owens tags in as Riddle sends Rollins to the floor. Owens superkicks Riddle and mounts him with right hands. Owens pounds on Riddle and has some words with Orton. Owens with a big moonsault to Riddle for a 2 count. Owens mocks Orton by doing his signature pose. Owens steps on Riddle and tags Rollins back in for a double axe handle off the top. Owens talks some trash to the camera about how this is their show. Rollins dominates Riddle, stomping on his hands and keeping him down now.

Riddle gets up and unloads with strikes to Rollins but Rollins cuts him off and drops him. Owens tags back in for more double teaming as Orton watches. Owens grounds Riddle and bends his leg around now as fans rally for Orton. Owens with a clothesline to Riddle and more mocking Orton. Owens focuses on Riddle’s leg some more but he kicks out. Riddle tries to fight back from the corner but they double team him. Owens with cheap shots as Rollins distracts the referee. Rollins with a cheap shot to drop Orton off the apron, then a superkick to Riddle.

Rollins goes to the top but misses the Frogsplash as Riddle moves out of the way. Owens tags in and stops a tag but Riddle fights him off with back elbows. Owens with a big kick. Riddle drops him with a kick and Orton rallies hard now. Orton tags in as does Rollins. Orton runs wild and hits the snap powerslam to Rollins, then one for Owens as he runs in. Orton gets a big pop. He goes for the second rope draping DDT and hits it on Rollins. Rollins blocks the RKO. Riddle is legal now as he drops both opponents with kicks. Rollins rocks Riddle with a rolling elbow, then a forearm to the back of the head to drop him. Rollins follows up with a big Stomp to Riddle for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

– After the match, Rollins and Owens stand tall as Rollins’ music hits. Rollins exits the ring first while Owens is still talking trash in the ring. Orton comes from behind and lays Owens out with the RKO as the crowd cheers him on. Rollins watches from ringside and laughs back at the ring. Rollins makes his exit as RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.