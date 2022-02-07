Dwayne Johnson to appear at the NFL Super Bowl this Sunday

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s the hardest-working man in sports and entertainment, well, he isn’t lying.

Fresh from his work for the Winter Olympics opening movie this past weekend, the former WWE champion has another important event lined up: the NFL Super Bowl.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY…come true,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “This will historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING,” he continued, but he did not elaborate what he will be doing at the biggest sporting event in the United States.

“I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG,” The Rock added.

Johnson, along with his two business partners, have taken over the XFL from Vince McMahon and are targeting a launch in 2023.