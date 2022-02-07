Bryan Danielson announced for the ROH Hall of Fame

AEW’s Bryan Danielson has been announced as part of the ROH Hall of Fame inaugural class of 2022.

The former WWE champion joined Ring of Honor in 2002 and is considered as one of the “founding fathers” of the company, having competed in the first main event of ROH along with Christopher Daniels and Low Ki.

Danielson worked for ROH for seven years before he departed the indie promotion to work for WWE in late 2009. He last wrestled for ROH in September 2009, winning his match against Nigel McGuinness at Glory by Honor VIII: The Final Countdown.

The man known as the American Dragon now joins Jay and Mark Briscoe of the Briscoe Brothers as inductees into the newly-created Hall of Fame. Additional names will be announced on February 14 and 21.