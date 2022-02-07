A pair of rumored names for the 2022 WWE hall of fame class

The subject of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class was something Booker T talked about during a recent episode of “The Hall Of Fame” podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer said WCW/WWE legend Vader should go in this year:

“I think Vader is a damn good candidate for a guy who should be in the Hall Of Fame. His resume speaks for itself, you know, coming from Japan with the Mastodon, big headgear with the smoke coming out. I’ll tell you, when Vader did that, it was just groundbreaking for me.”

“Even though I know in Japan those guys would do a lot of dramatics and have a lot of flair with their shows. But that right there for me was like groundbreaking.”

“Then for Vader, it wasn’t just the headgear. The guy actually could go out there and perform at a very believable level. That’s what I mean, believable, you believed Big Van Vader was racking you upside your head, because he was, most of the time. He’s definitely one.”

Booker T also thinks Lex Luger should go in:

“Lex Luger is another man, he would get my vote. He would definitely get my vote, without a shadow of a doubt, without a blinketh of an eye. Lex Luger would get my vote. He wasn’t the greatest worker in the world. But I’ll tell you, I had one match with Lex Luger and it was awesome. I was like, ‘man this dude is pretty good,’ and that was the last one I had with him. I love Lex Luger, man.”