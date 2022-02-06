Young Bucks continue to tease Jeff Hardy in AEW, Danhausen shares photo shoot with CM Punk

AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, once again teased the arrival of Jeff Hardy in AEW. The former tag champs updated their Twitter bio and write, “Bring us Jeff Harvey.” You can see that here.

New AEW signee Danhausen shared images of a recent photoshoot with top talent CM Punk. He adds the caption, “Love That Punkhausen.” Check it out below.