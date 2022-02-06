Tenille Dashwood: “I’m grateful for the journey”

Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews for Daily DDT, Impact Wrestling talent Tenille Dashwood discussed starting over after her WWE release, being grateful for her journey in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights:

Tenille Dashwood on her mindset following her WWE release: “There’s different mindsets, isn’t there? Some people can leave WWE and it’s hard for them to find their footing. For me, I guess in ways I had already prepared myself for that day because I knew inevitably I wouldn’t work for WWE eventually and when that time comes, am I going to pick up everything I have and move back home to Australia and start again? No, that’s not what I want. So I did what I could to get ready by starting a business on the side and investing in things like setting up my travel and lifestyle so I could continue all the things that I loved and enjoyed.”

On being grateful for her journey: “People are often in this bubble in WWE. I had an amazing career there and I’m very grateful for it. People will ask, ‘Do you wish you could go back?’ or ‘Do you have any hard feelings?’ and I don’t. What I was doing was perfect for my life then and what I’m doing is perfect for my life now. That influenced where I am now and I’m grateful for the journey.”

Dashwood, formerly WWE’s Emma, was released by WWE in October 2017. Dashwood currently competes for Impact Wrestling. IMPACT! airs weekly on Thursday on AXS TV.