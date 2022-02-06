Photos: Bray Wyatt at wedding for Marvel/Disney Writer

Wrestling fans have not seen former two-time WWE Universal champion Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) since his release from the company back in July of 2021. That is until the Eater of Worlds recently attended a wedding of Marvel/Disney writer Rob Fee and his new wife, Ariana Basseri.

Photos of the wedding were released online by another former WWE star, John Morrison, who was also in attendance for Fee and Basseri’s big day. You can see a photo of both men below.