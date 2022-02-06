Photo: Paige has a new look
Paige took to Twitter to show off her new hair color and she looks better than ever.
Paige’s WWE contract expires in a few months and it will be interesting to see what she does with her future if she doesn’t return to the ring for WWE as their doctor won’t medically clear her as she has spinal stenosis.
Paige has been hinting at getting back in the ring, but it’s unknown whether that will ever happen.
Hello twitter pic.twitter.com/QdKXeJTp56
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 6, 2022