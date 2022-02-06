Month-long program with Kurt Angle on WWE TV scrapped

Last week, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said on his podcast that he will be part of a month-long program on television leading up to WrestleMania.

Unfortunately for Angle, that has completely changed and now he said WWE canceled the whole program.

“I went to the Royal Rumble. WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling at the last second,” Angle said on his podcast.

The Olympic gold medalist said he was excited about being back on television although he admitted he wasn’t sure what the full plan was.

“I want to make it clear, I’m not signed with the WWE. They weren’t going to sign me anyway, it was going to be a three week program and it got canceled.”