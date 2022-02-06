Mia Yim comments on getting married to Keith Lee
After dating for several years, Keith Lee and Mia Yim became engaged in February of 2021. The former WWE stars were then married on February 5th 2022 and Mia shared a photo along with the following message…
“HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you Keith Lee.”
Beautiful! @MissYim2 singing while her sister @MiaYim and dad danced was such a tear jerker and beautiful moment. What gorgeous voice! pic.twitter.com/koLP1Ost2w
— Brian (Bryan) Pacheco (@BryanPacheco) February 6, 2022