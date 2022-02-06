Matt and Jeff Hardy paired together again for MCW show in May

MCW Pro Wrestling is advertising that The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) will be appearing at MCW’s Spring Fever show on Sunday, May 15 in Millersville, Maryland. According to the announcement, The Hardy Boyz will be appearing at Celebfest and also competing int he ring at Spring Fever (see below):

“Breaking News!!! IPO Sports Marketing teams up with MCW Pro Wrestling again on Sunday May 15th to present #BaltimoreCelebfest4 and #MCWSpringFever at the Benfield Sportscenter in Millersville, MD. Already signed to appear at Celebfest and also to compete at Spring Fever is Matt & Jeff Hardy.”

As noted, The Hardys are currently scheduled to reunite for the first time since 2019 for Big Time Wrestling on March 12.