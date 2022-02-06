Keith Lee and Mia Yim get married

Feb 6, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Keith Lee and Stephanie Bell, better known to fans as former NXT star Mia Yim, tied the knot yesterday.

While the two didn’t announce anything on social media, Nixon Newell, who was in attendance at the wedding, published a photo of the two dancing on her Instagram Stories.

This is the first marriage for Lee, 37, and Bell, 32, and the two had been engaged for almost a year.

Both were released from WWE during the same time and their 90-day no-compete clause expired this week, meaning that they can show up anywhere on television now.

