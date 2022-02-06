Johnny Knoxville wants revenge on Zayn, drops hint at more appearances

In an interview with the LA Times, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville hinted at more WWE appearances in the future.

Asked if he’s planning to keep on wrestling after he’s done promoting the movie Jackass Forever, Knoxville said that it seems like he has “no choice” because of that coward Sami Zayn.

“I’m going to have to get even. If you saw me in the ring, you’re going to see Sami Zayn flying out of the ring,” Knoxville said.

The interviewer pointed out that that he had some head injuries and was advised that he should not take any more blows to the head and take it easy, so continuing to appear for WWE and getting in the ring is the complete opposite of that.

“Those guys don’t impress me. That’s nothing compared to my day job. The WWE has some really tough female wrestlers, but the male wrestlers, not so tough,” Knoxville joked.