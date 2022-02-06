AEW headed to CT, plus notes on Riddle, Laredo Kid, and AEW on YouTube

– Laredo Kid has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former AAA star confirmed the news in interviews with both Darren Paltrowitz and Lucha Libre Online.

– While speaking on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling Podcast, Riddle revealed that teaming up Pete Dunne in NXT was originally set to be a one-off deal but things just escalated and the BroserWeight ended up winning the Dusty Cup and NXT Tag Team Championships. He said “Yeah, we weren’t supposed to. I didn’t even know I was teaming with Pete until they do, ‘hey, Matt, can you cut a promo saying you how you and Pete met and became a team?’ And I was like, ‘we’re a team?’ And they’re like, ‘yeah.’ And I made up some story where I was like, ‘yeah,’ and I bring it up to Pete and I was like, ‘Pete, you’re a Bruiserweight, I’m a bro. Dusty Cup. Let’s do this. We wrestled, I don’t even know if we were supposed to beat you guys {Subculture} and then they’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round and lose the next round,’ and we’re like, ‘okay’. Then the next round, they’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round too and go into the finals.’ And we’re like, ‘alright.’”

– Congratulations All Elite Wrestling on reaching 3 million YouTube Subscribers …

Thank you to each and every one of you!

🔗 https://t.co/2bWHr9dlQa pic.twitter.com/res9fj2Icd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

– 30 minutes away from WWE headquarters…

📍#AEW makes its CONNECTICUT Debut on Wednesday Feb. 23 at the @Webster_Arena in Bridgeport, CT, convenient right off I-95 & @MetroNorth railroad. Be there LIVE for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage. Tickets start at $29 (+ fees) and are ON SALE NOW! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3S6LKFCjFZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2022

