AEW Dark Spoilers from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL
AEW held a double taping session of AEW Dark from Universal Studios on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:
Session 1
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash
* QT Marshall def. Pat Brink
* Tony Nese def. Carlie Bravo
* Emi Sakura def. Angelica Risk
* 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) def. The Metro Brothers
* Michael Nakazawa def. Joey Sweets
* Frankie Kazarian def. Luke Sampson
* Jora Johl def. Axel Rico
* Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 def. Chaos Project
* Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) def. Fuego del Sol
* Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Gus De La Vega. Hobbs called out Dante Martin after, which led to a brawl.
* Gunn Club def. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
* Anthony Ogogo def. Tony Vincita
* Mercedes Martinez def. Queen Aminata
* Lee Moriarty def. Anthony Henry
* Anna Jay def. Kaci Lennox
* Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) def. Marcus Kross and PJ Rosas
* Skye Blue def. Ruthie Lee
* The Wingmen def. four enhancement talents
* Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo.
Session 2
* Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) def. Cameron Stewart
* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) def. Lamar Diggs
* Matt Sydal def. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
* Marina Shafir def. Danielle Kamela (formerly Vanessa Borne in WWE NXT)
* 10 def. Ben Bishop
* Megan Bayne def. Tiffany Nieves
* Fuego del Sol def. David Ali
* Lee Johnson def. Darian Bengston
* Sonny Kiss def. Ashton Starr
* The Acclaimed def. The Don and B-Jack
* Dante Martin def. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico and Jora Johl)
* Abadon def. Sahara Se7en
* Diamante def. Vipress
* Kiera Hogan def. Kelsey Reagan
* Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) def. Josh Woods
* Shawn Dean def. Will Austin
* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto