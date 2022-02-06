AEW Dark Spoilers from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL

AEW held a double taping session of AEW Dark from Universal Studios on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

Session 1

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash

* QT Marshall def. Pat Brink

* Tony Nese def. Carlie Bravo

* Emi Sakura def. Angelica Risk

* 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) def. The Metro Brothers

* Michael Nakazawa def. Joey Sweets

* Frankie Kazarian def. Luke Sampson

* Jora Johl def. Axel Rico

* Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 def. Chaos Project

* Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) def. Fuego del Sol

* Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Gus De La Vega. Hobbs called out Dante Martin after, which led to a brawl.

* Gunn Club def. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Anthony Ogogo def. Tony Vincita

* Mercedes Martinez def. Queen Aminata

* Lee Moriarty def. Anthony Henry

* Anna Jay def. Kaci Lennox

* Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) def. Marcus Kross and PJ Rosas

* Skye Blue def. Ruthie Lee

* The Wingmen def. four enhancement talents

* Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo.

Session 2

* Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) def. Cameron Stewart

* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) def. Lamar Diggs

* Matt Sydal def. Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* Marina Shafir def. Danielle Kamela (formerly Vanessa Borne in WWE NXT)

* 10 def. Ben Bishop

* Megan Bayne def. Tiffany Nieves

* Fuego del Sol def. David Ali

* Lee Johnson def. Darian Bengston

* Sonny Kiss def. Ashton Starr

* The Acclaimed def. The Don and B-Jack

* Dante Martin def. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico and Jora Johl)

* Abadon def. Sahara Se7en

* Diamante def. Vipress

* Kiera Hogan def. Kelsey Reagan

* Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) def. Josh Woods

* Shawn Dean def. Will Austin

* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto