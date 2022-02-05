Vince Russo suggests Shane McMahon should start his own promotion
Just throwing this out there, maybe it's time for @shanemcmahon to Start His OWN WRESTLING PROMOTION. He has the experience/funds/know how and intellegence. PLUS he's not a MARK and CERTAINLY not an A**H*** like the Other 2 Current Promoters . I'd be the 1st One to Support Him. pic.twitter.com/NDeYjgQYjV
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) February 5, 2022
You know what, that is not a bad idea. Shane should form his own promotion. It gives all the released talent another promotion to go to and he won’t have Vince stifling his ideas on what to do.
Vince vs. Shane O’ Mac in a promotion on a pole match ftw.
… but, agree! I would like to see what Shane O’ is capable of.