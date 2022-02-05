Vince Russo suggests Shane McMahon should start his own promotion

Feb 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

  1. James says:
    February 5, 2022 at 11:35 pm

    You know what, that is not a bad idea. Shane should form his own promotion. It gives all the released talent another promotion to go to and he won’t have Vince stifling his ideas on what to do.

  2. CM Chippunk says:
    February 5, 2022 at 11:46 pm

    Vince vs. Shane O’ Mac in a promotion on a pole match ftw.

    … but, agree! I would like to see what Shane O’ is capable of.

