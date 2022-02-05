Tickets for Elimination Chamber go on sale for Saudi Arabian fans

Tickets for the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia have started sales on TicketMX.com.

Tickets are being sold to the equivalent of $14, $20, $40, $94, and $240 for VIP tickets. Out of 33 available sections, 12 of them are already sold out, nine of which are floor seats.

Judging by the seat map, there will be another long entrance but there’s no hint of how big the stage will be.

The show is being held at the Jeddah Superdome, a 35,0000 seat multi-purpose space which holds two world records: the largest continuous, non-segmented, non-openable dome, and the largest geodesic dome.